DENVER (AP) — In earlier versions of a story published February 13, 2023, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Congress passed a bill in 2011 giving car owners the right to repair their own vehicles. That bill did not pass, but automotive industry groups agreed to a memorandum of understanding in 2014 to provide independent shops and consumers with the tools and information to make car repairs.

