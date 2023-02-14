German court rejects Greenpeace lawsuit against automaker VW

BERLIN (AP) — A German court has rejected a lawsuit by environmental group Greenpeace that aimed to force automaker Volkswagen to stop selling vehicles with combustion engines by 2030. The civil case echoes several other lawsuits brought by climate campaigners, including one against luxury car manufacturer BMW that was dismissed last week. German news agency dpa reported that the Braunschweig regional court ruled Tuesday that VW was acting within the law. The automaker welcomed the verdict, but Greenpeace said it would appeal. Scientists say greenhouse gas emissions such as those produced from burning fossil fuels need to be sharply reduced in the coming years to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) this century.

