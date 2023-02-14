TikTok ‘de-influencers’ want Gen Z to buy less – and more

NEW YORK (AP) — A slew of TikTok users are using their platforms to encourage people to buy less, not more. It’s called “de-influencing,” where TikTokers tell their followers which products aren’t worth the money, or urge them to resist indulging in trends. Some are sounding off about blushes, mascaras or other beauty and skincare items that made big promises but didn’t deliver. It’s a stark contrast from prior trends on TikTok that pushed more consumption. But the longer de-influencing lingers, the more it becomes something of a paradox. The hashtag is being used by some users to pan certain products and then turn around and offer up alternatives — essentially influencing their followers to buy more items, not less.

By HALELUYA HADERO and ALI SWENSON The Associated Press

