Bears buy property for potential Arlington Heights stadium

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have bought the property that they’ve been sizing up for a new enclosed stadium in suburban Arlington Heights. The Bears announced Wednesday afternoon that they bought the 326-acre property for $197.2 million. The Bears cautioned that the purchase doesn’t mean their plans for a new stadium and an entertainment district will come to fruition. The Bears currently play at Soldier Field in downtown Chicago. Economic analysts have said creating a Bears entertainment district would create more than 48,000 jobs and generate $9.4 billion for the local economy.

