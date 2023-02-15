Japanese company opens first auto parts plant in Guatemala

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — A Japanese company has opened the first auto parts plant in Guatemala. The plant is run by Yazaki North America Inc. and makes wiring harnesses. The plant was opened with assistance from the U.S. Agency for International Development. It is part of an appeal by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in 2021 for companies to invest in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. The idea is to create jobs for people in the region so they wouldn’t have to emigrate. The Yazaki plant in the western province of San Marcos will employ about 1,000 people. USAID provided funding for advisers.

