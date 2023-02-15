Ohio town takes derailment questions; state considers suing

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio village upended by a train derailment and the intentional burning of some hazardous chemicals on board has invited residents to a town hall meeting Wednesday evening to discuss lingering questions. There are still concerns about the huge plumes of smoke, persisting odors, reports of sick animals and contaminated water. Even as school resumes and trains roll by again, things aren’t the same in East Palestine. Officials are assuring people the air is safe and it’s OK to return, with some precautions. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost told Norfolk Southern his office is considering legal action against the rail operator.

