QuidelOrtho: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $30.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had net income of 45 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.76 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.40 per share.

The medical diagnostics company posted revenue of $866.5 million in the period.

