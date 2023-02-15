Resideo Technologies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $39 million.

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 26 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The residential comfort and security systems maker posted revenue of $1.56 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.57 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Resideo Technologies said it expects revenue in the range of $1.52 billion to $1.56 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $1.85 to $2.15 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.2 billion to $6.55 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REZI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REZI