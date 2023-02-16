France’s 5th day of pension reform protests tests resolve

PARIS (AP) — A fifth day of nationwide strikes and protests across France Thursday tested the government’s resolve on a controversial pension reform, the flagship policy of President Emmanuel Macron’s second term. The proposed pension reforms have unleashed the most turbulent debate in years in the National Assembly, with uncertainty looming over the final outcome. Tensions in parliament are fed by the unpopularity of the reform aimed at raising the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64 and requiring people to have worked for at least 43 years to be entitled to a full pension, amid other measures.

