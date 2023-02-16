Group: Tesla workers fired after union push at NY plant

Several employees at a Tesla factory in Buffalo, New York have been fired after launching union organizing efforts two days ago, according to Tesla Workers United. The group said in a statement on Thursday that workers received an email around 7 p.m. on Wednesday updating them on a new policy that prohibits them from recording workplace meetings without all participants’ permission. TWU said that the policy violates federal labor law and flouts New York’s one-party consent law to record conversations.

