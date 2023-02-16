LTC: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — LTC Properties Inc. (LTC) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The Westlake Village, California-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $29.2 million, or 72 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $17.8 million, or 44 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $47.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $34.7 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $102.5 million, or $2.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $128.2 million.

