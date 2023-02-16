Unions vow to disrupt France in March as protest ranks thin

PARIS (AP) — The ranks of marchers were thinner during a new wave of strikes and protests in France aimed at testing the government’s resolve on a hotly contested pension reform. But unions Thursday put the accent on a planned March 7 general strike meant to bring the country to its knees. The fifth round of nationwide protests that began last month came a day before the deadline for lawmakers in the lower house to wrap up what has been one of the most rancorous debates in recent years over raising the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64.

