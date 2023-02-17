Deere, AutoNation rise; Cognex, Stem fall

Shockwave Medical Inc., up $8.13 to $199.37.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc., down 80 cents to $9.25.

The energy storage company’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Stem Inc., down $1.44 to $8.30.

AutoNation Inc., up $16.04 to $157.30.

HubSpot Inc., up $42.72 to $404.65.

DraftKings Inc., up $2.73 to $20.54.

Deere & Co., up $30.35 to $433.31.

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.