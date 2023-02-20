Russia sells weapons at Abu Dhabi arms fair amid Ukraine war

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Russia is offering weapons for sale ranging from Kalashnikov assault rifles to missile systems despite facing sanctions from the West over its war on Ukraine. The offer is on display at the biennial arms fair just outside of Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, on Monday. The fair — known as the International Defense Exhibition and Conference — underscores the UAE’s intentions to embrace Moscow while balancing its ties to the West, even as the war on Ukraine approaches its first anniversary this Friday. A sanctioned Russian official was seen attending the event. At the same fair, U.S. forces displayed the Javelin anti-tank missile that Ukraine has used to devastating effect against Moscow’s tank.

