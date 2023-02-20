Turkey rejects links between NATO expansion, F-16 deal

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called for Sweden and Finland to be accepted into NATO “as quickly as possible.” But Blinken’s Turkish counterpart dismissed the possibility of any link between their accession and Turkey’s request for F-16 fighter jets. Turkey has delayed the Nordic countries admission to the trans-Atlantic defense alliance, citing concerns over terrorism. Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday repeated Turkey’s stance that it would be willing to approve Finland joining NATO before Sweden. Turkey has complained about what it sees as Stockholm’s tolerance of support for the Kurdistan Workers’ Party. The PKK has waged a four-decade insurgency against Ankara.

By SUZAN FRASER and ANDREW WILKS Associated Press

