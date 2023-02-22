EU pandemic fund inspectors say no sign of fraud in Spain

MADRID (AP) — The European Parliament´s budget control committee says it has found no evidence of fraud in Spain´s handling of the 31 billion euros ($33 billion) it has received so far in special EU funds to help economies recover after the pandemic but has urged the Madrid government to be more transparent and flexible. Speaking Wednesday at the end of a three-day inspection visit, the committee president said she was impressed with Spain’s commitment to make the most of the funds but said administrative hurdles were a major complaint. Spain is one of the main beneficiaries of the pandemic recovery fund. The European Commission last Friday said Spain would get a further 6 billion euros, indicating its satisfaction with it handling.

