Raimondo seeks to rally US behind $52 billion chip program

WASHINGTON (AP) — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is calling on the country to unite around a $52 billion effort to restore the U.S. as the world leader in advanced computer chips. She says the government investment will only succeed with a shared national effort. There is already bipartisan support. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell voted for it because of its importance for national security. Factories, autos, appliances, electronics, toys, toothbrushes and weapons systems all depend on semiconductors. Starting next week, the application process will begin for semiconductor firms seeking to qualify for $39 billion in government backing to help fund their expansion of production.

