Humana lays out exit from employer-sponsored coverage

The health insurer Humana will stop providing employer-sponsored coverage as it stays focused on bigger parts of its business, like Medicare Advantage. The insurer said Thursday it will leave the employer-sponsored business over the next 18 to 24 months. That includes coverage provided through private companies and for federal government employees. Employer-sponsored health insurance is one of the main ways Americans get coverage, but it amounts to a small part of Humana’s enrollment. That is centered largely on Medicare Advantage, the privately run version of the federal government’s Medicare program for people age 65 and older.

