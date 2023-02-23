Insurer Humana lays out employer-sponsored coverage exit

The health insurer Humana will stop providing employer-sponsored commercial coverage as it focuses on bigger parts of its business, like Medicare Advantage. The insurer said Thursday it will leave the employer-sponsored business over the next 18 to 24 months. That includes coverage provided through private companies and for federal government employees. Humana will still provide coverage to members of the military. Employer-sponsored health insurance is one of the main ways Americans get coverage, but it amounts to a small part of Humana’s enrollment. That is centered largely on Medicare Advantage, the privately run version of the federal government’s Medicare program.

