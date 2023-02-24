Bill signed for West Virginia renewable energy battery plant

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s governor has signed a bill that gives $105 million in state funding for a renewable energy battery plant in a former steel town. Gov. Jim Justice signed the bill Friday at the site of Form Energy’s planned manufacturing facility in the Northern Panhandle community of Weirton. The 55-acre plant will produce iron-air batteries and is anticipated to create at least 750 jobs in a $760 million investment. Weirton Steel operated a nearly 800-acre property along the Ohio River before filing for bankruptcy protection in 2003. Form Energy hopes to unlock demand with its batteries for multiday energy storage for the U.S. power grid.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.