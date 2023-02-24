Rift in Idaho GOP exposed amid multistate water rule lawsuit

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Some top Idaho officials are raising alarms after the state’s Republican attorney general declined to join a 24-state lawsuit against Biden administration waterway protections. Opponents say the new water rules could impact public and private land across the state. Instead, Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador’s office says the state will soon join a lawsuit filed in Texas. He says it’s a better fit for the state’s interests. The decision surprised some state leaders. Idaho Governor Brad Little recently led the multistate coalition of Republican governors opposing the new rules, which restore federal protection to thousands of small streams, wetlands and other waterways.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.