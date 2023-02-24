US announces sweeping new Russia sanctions 1 year into war

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has announced a new round of sanctions on Russian firms, banks, manufacturers and people. The package is aimed at entities that helped Russia evade sanctions earlier in the year-old war against Ukraine. Russia’s metals and mining sector is among those targeted in what the U.S. Treasury Department calls one of the “most significant sanctions actions to date.” The action was taken Friday in coordination with Group of Seven allies and seeks to punish 250 people and firms. The action puts financial blocks on banks, arms dealers and technology companies tied to weapons production and goes after alleged sanctions evaders in countries from the United Arab Emirates to Switzerland.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.