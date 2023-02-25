Diverse designers headline Milan Fashion Week Day 5

MILAN (AP) — Designers with diverse backgrounds figured prominently in shows on the fourth day of Milan Fashion Week during a season when diversity in Italian fashion has become an every more pressing topic. Maximilian Davis showed his second season as creative director at Ferragamo. Likewise for Filipino-American designer Rhuigi Villasenor at Bally. And Tokyo James presented his fourth Milan runway show. This week, under-represented designers were also supported by the fashion chamber with inside a project called Blanc Spaces, Black creatives were honored with the first-ever Black Carpet Awards and new designers of color were on display at one of Milan’s trendiest display in a collaboration with Afro Fashion Week Milano.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.