German leader seeks Indian support for Russia’s isolation

NEW DELHI (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz sought assurances Saturday from India that it would support, or at least not block, Western efforts to isolate Russia for waging a devastating war against Ukraine. Following talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Scholz said that developing countries are suffering energy and food shortages resulting from the war and hopes that India will help secure critical supplies to Asia, Africa and the Americas. Modi maintained his cautious approach and said India wanted the conflict to be ended through dialogue and diplomacy. Moscow is a major supplier of arms and oil to India. Scholz says Russia’s war against Ukraine “violated the fundamental principle to what we all agree of not changing borders through the use of violence.”

By ASHOK SHARMA and FRANK JORDANS Associated Press

