Irish leader: Brexit talks over N Ireland close to a deal

LONDON (AP) — Ireland’s prime minister says the U.K. and the European Union are “inching” closer to agreeing on a deal to resolve a thorny post-Brexit dispute in Northern Ireland. Leo Varadkar told reporters on Saturday that he believed an agreement may be possible within days. His comments came amid intense speculation that a breakthrough on months-long wrangling over the trading arrangements known as the Northern Ireland Protocol is imminent. Varadhar told broadcaster RTE that “the deal isn’t done yet” but added that he believed “we are inching towards conclusion.” The U.K. and the EU have been at loggerheads over Northern Ireland since the U.K.’s exit from the trade bloc became final in 2020. Post-Brexit trade agreements there have triggered a political crisis in the region.

