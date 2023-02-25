Nigerian voters still lining up after election delays

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — People are still lined up hours after voting was supposed to close in Nigeria during the country’s presidential and parliamentary election which opened with large delays. Thousands remained in line at polling stations waiting to cast ballots and sparking frustration on Saturday. The elections come amid fears of violence from Islamic militants in the north to separatists in the south. But officials didn’t postpone the vote as the last two presidential elections were. Voting was largely peaceful Saturday. But gunmen stole ballot boxes across the country.

