Thousands join Berlin rally calling for Ukraine peace talks

BERLIN (AP) — Thousands of people have protested in Berlin to condemn Germany’s supply of arms to Ukraine and call for peace talks to end the war. Organizers were criticized before the protest on Saturday for downplaying Ukraine’s right to defend its territory from Russian aggression. They were also condemned for failing to distance themselves from political extremists on the far right and far left where pro-Russia views are common. Most placards at the protest reflected traditional left-wing positions. But some participants bore flags with the slogan “Americans go home” and the logo of a far-right magazine. Police said that about 13,000 people took part in the rally at Berlin’s iconic Brandenburg Gate. Organizers claimed that 50,000 people participated.

