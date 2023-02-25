Turkey launches investigation into 612 people after quake

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s justice minister says investigations have been launched against more than 600 people in relation to buildings that collapsed in the country’s catastrophic earthquake earlier this month. The minister said Saturday that 184 of the 612 suspects had been jailed pending trial including construction contractors and building owners or managers. The aftermath of the 7.8-magnitude quake has seen Turks question the structural integrity of many of the 173,000 buildings that collapsed or were seriously damaged. Nearly 48,000 people were killed in the Feb. 6 earthquake in southern Turkey and northern Syria.

