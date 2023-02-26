Serbia, Kosovo leaders weigh EU proposals to improve ties

BRUSSELS (AP) — The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo are holding talks on European Union proposals to end years of political crises and set the two on the path to better relations. Tensions have simmered between Serbia and its former territory since Kosovo unilaterally broke away in 2008. That move was recognized by many Western countries but opposed by Serbia with the backing of Russia and China. The EU-brokered meetings in Brussels are taking place on Monday. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti are expected to discuss ways to put the European proposals into action. Both leaders have already discussed the plan which hasn’t been made public. EU officials are confident of progress this time.

