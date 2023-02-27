France to unveil new economic, military strategy in Africa

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron will unveil France’s economic and military strategy in Africa for the coming years. Macron is expected to call for a more balanced partnership with African nations in a speech at the Elysee presidential palace on Monday. The French president will begin an Africa trip on Wednesday to Gabon, Angola, the Republic of Congo and Congo. Monday’s speech comes at a time when France’s influence on the continent has never been more challenged in recent decades. French troops had to withdraw from Mali after less than a year, opening the door to Russian military contractors. French forces most recently exited Burkina Faso which also appears to increasingly look towards Moscow.

By SYLVIE CORBET The Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.