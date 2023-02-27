Hundreds blocked on Croatia roads as snowstorm spurs chaos

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Hundreds of people in Croatia have spent the night in their cars or at gas stations and reception centers after a snowstorm over the weekend caused traffic to collapse and left parts of the country cut off. The sudden change of weather after a period of warm and balmy days also has snarled traffic in neighboring Serbia and Bosnia. It has left areas in western Serbia without power and cut railway traffic to neighboring Montenegro. Croatian authorities said Monday that roads leading to and from the Adriatic Sea coastline remain closed because of snow and strong winds.

