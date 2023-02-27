UK’s Sunak on verge of EU deal, but faces tough sell at home

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. and the European Union are poised to end years of wrangling and seal a deal to resolve their thorny post-Brexit trade dispute over Northern Ireland. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will travel to England on Monday for a meeting with Sunak. A joint news conference is penciled in followed by a statement by Sunak to the House of Commons. Striking agreement to end a spat that has soured U.K.-EU relations would be a victory for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. But it wouldn’t be the end of his troubles. Selling the deal to his own Conservative Party and its Northern Ireland allies may be a tougher struggle.

