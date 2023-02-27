Workday: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — Workday Inc. (WDAY) on Monday reported a loss of $125.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Pleasanton, California-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 99 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 30 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The maker of human resources software posted revenue of $1.65 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Thirty-one analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.63 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $366.7 million, or $1.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.22 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WDAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WDAY