Biden sketching dire picture of GOP desire to cut spending

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is aiming to use the leadup to the release of his proposed budget next week to sketch a dire picture of what could happen to U.S. health care if congressional Republicans have their way with federal spending. The Democratic president is traveling to Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Tuesday to discuss potential Republican efforts to cut spending on health care. It’s part of a broader presidential push this week to draw a strong contrast between the Biden administration’s priorities and those of Republicans. With Democrats controlling the Senate and Biden in the White House, there’s virtually no chance of major Republican health care legislation being enacted.

