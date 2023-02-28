Skip to Content
Buzzy sports betting posts appeal to Gen Z audience

By SHANNON SCOVEL and SYDNEE SINGLETARY / Shirley Povich Center for Sports Journalism and the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism
Shirley Povich Center for Sports Journalism and the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism

Betting platforms engage tens of thousands of readers on social media sites like TikTok and Instagram with content that experts say clearly targets young people. Although the legal age for gambling is typically 21, the sports books are trying to attract impressionable college students by embracing pop culture marketing strategies. A Texas Tech University sports management professor says that allows the betting companies to reach and cultivate lifelong customers.

Associated Press

