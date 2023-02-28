Danish parliament urges to remove TikTok over cybersecurity

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s parliament has urged lawmakers and employees with the 179-member assembly against having TikTok on phones as a cybersecurity measure. Denmark’s parliamentary speaker said Tuesday that “there is a risk of espionage.” TikTok faces intensifying scrutiny from Europe and the U.S. over security and data privacy amid worries that the hugely popular app could be used to promote pro-Beijing views or sweep up users’ information. The assembly acted after an assessment from Denmark’s Center for Cyber Security which had said there was a risk of espionage. The agency is part of Denmark’s foreign intelligence service.

