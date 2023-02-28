Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 4:25 PM

Monster Beverage: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TED / YouTube

CORONA, Calif. (AP) — CORONA, Calif. (AP) — Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $301.7 million.

The Corona, California-based company said it had net income of 57 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The energy drink maker posted revenue of $1.51 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.59 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.19 billion, or $2.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.31 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MNST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MNST

Article Topic Follows: AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content