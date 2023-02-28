Rogers Corp.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Rogers Corp. (ROG) on Tuesday reported net income of $67.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $3.58. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.04 per share.

The specialty materials company posted revenue of $223.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $116.6 million, or $6.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $971.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Rogers Corp. expects its per-share earnings to range from 65 cents to 85 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $230 million to $240 million for the fiscal first quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ROG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ROG