Don’t miss these 3 tax credits when you file this year

Unlike a deduction, which decreases the income on which you’ll be taxed, a tax credit reduces your overall tax due. The result can mean hundreds of dollars knocked off your bill — or added to your refund. Some tax credits apply to a huge swath of the population, while others are specialized to incentivize specific economic activity. Before you file your return, consider looking for tax credits that could save you money. Among the commonly used programs are the earned income tax credit, the child tax credit, and credits to support higher education and training.

