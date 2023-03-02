Skip to Content
Puma Biotech: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $65.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported revenue of $228 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

