Renaissance art and celebrity interruptions hit Paris shows

PARIS (AP) — From Renaissance art to couture and celebrity interruptions. Paris Fashion Week shows continued in vibrant form to present the final trends for fall-winter 2023-2024. The once-street and urban Matthew M. Williams uttered a word not often heard describing his Givenchy designs. Elegant. Williams went back to Hubert de Givenchy’s DNA on Thursday and moved in a more fluid, gentle and feminine direction than previous seasons. It was a fresh and welcome evolution from his harder-edged aesthetic. Fall saw Gabriela Hearst growing in creative confidence at Chloe with her beautiful and thoughtful display that riffed on the Renaissance.

