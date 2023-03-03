6 Nigerian states ask court to void presidential vote result

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Six states in Nigeria on Friday asked the country’s Supreme Court to void the result of the just-concluded presidential election. In court papers Friday, the six states from the opposition party accused Nigeria’s electoral commission of failing to follow its own rules and election laws in conducting the vote and announcing a winner. They urged the court to declare the result “invalid, null and void, and of no effect whatsoever.” Separately, the Supreme Court extended the deadline until the end of the year for the government to finish switching out old currency for new bank notes as a cash shortage has stirred economic crisis. A seven-member justice panel says the program’s implementation broke the law.

