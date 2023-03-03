6 Nigerian states drop suit to void presidential vote result

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Six states in Nigeria have withdrawn a suit asking the country’s Supreme Court to void the result of the just-concluded presidential election. The six states from the opposition party had accused Nigeria’s electoral commission of failing to follow its own rules and election laws in conducting the vote and announcing a winner. They did not give a reason for withdrawing the challenge Friday night. Separately, the Supreme Court extended the deadline until the end of the year for the government to finish switching out old currency for new bank notes as a cash shortage has stirred economic crisis. A seven-member justice panel says the program’s implementation broke the law.

