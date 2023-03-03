Massive farmers protest disrupts Brussels traffic

BRUSSELS (AP) — Hundreds of tractors driven by angry farmers protesting a plan to cut nitrate converged on Brussels on Friday. Police said more than 2,700 vehicles attended the protest, causing major traffic disruption in Belgium’s capital city. Disruptions could last until the end of the day and police recommended people use public transportation instead of personal cars. The Flemish regional government is struggling to find a deal to cut nitrate pollution over farmers’ objections that it would put many out of business.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.