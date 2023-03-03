Nan Goldin is going to the Oscars, and she wants to win

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s not always emphasized given that she’s one of the most groundbreaking still photographers of the past 50 years. But Nan Goldin is a movie buff. So it’s maybe not surprising that Goldin is excited, even thrilled, about going to the Oscars. Her life and activism are vividly profiled in Laura Poitras’ nominated documentary “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed.” It juggles the story of Goldin’s life and her demonstrations with the Prescription Addiction Intervention Now as they pressed the world’s elite museums to eradicate the Sackler name from their halls. Says Goldin: “I do really want an Oscar. I didn’t expect to but I do.”

