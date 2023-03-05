Estonian general election: Ukraine, economy top the agenda

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Polling stations have opened in Estonia for a general election. The center-right Reform Party of Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, one of Europe’s most outspoken supporters of Ukraine, is a favorite to win but faces a challenge from the populist opposition EKRE party that is seeking to limit the Baltic nation’s exposure to the Ukraine crisis and is blaming the government for citizens’ economic misery. Over 900,000 people are eligible to cast ballots Sunday to pick representatives to Estonia’s 101-seat Parliament, or Riigikogu, from a range of nine political parties. National security in the wake of neighboring Russia’s assault on Ukraine and social-economic issues, particularly the rising cost of living, have been the main themes of the election.

