FAA says it fixed issue that delayed some Florida flights

Federal officials say they have fixed a problem that briefly halted flights to and from parts of South Florida. The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday it was a radar issue that affected centers in Miami and Jacksonville that route air traffic. Airports are telling travelers to check with their airline to see if their flight is affected. In January, the FAA briefly halted flights nationwide because of an outage affecting a system that generates alerts for pilots. The agency blamed contractors who were working on a database.

By The Associated Press

