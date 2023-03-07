Fox chair Murdoch says 2020 election was fair: court filings

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch said under oath that he believes the 2020 presidential election was free, fair and not stolen. That’s according to court filings released Tuesday in a voting machine company’s defamation lawsuit over Fox News’ coverage of former President Donald Trump’s unfounded election fraud claims. In sworn questioning in January by lawyers for Dominion Voting Systems, Murdoch was asked, “Do you believe that the 2020 presidential election was free and fair?” He replied, “Yes,” and he later said, “The election was not stolen.” Fox says Dominion, which is suing for $1.6 billion, is misrepresenting remarks by Fox hosts and leaders to paint a picture of a company that threw truth aside to keep its audience.

By DAVID BAUDER and JENNIFER PELTZ Associated Press

