Joe Biden plans new taxes on the rich to help save Medicare

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has started to unveil parts of his budget proposal being released later this week. The Democratic president is beginning with his plan for Medicare, including higher taxes on wealthy people to increase funding for the program’s trust fund. Biden also wants to expand Medicare’s ability to negotiate prescription drug prices. Biden wants to increase the Medicare tax rate from 3.8% to 5% on income exceeding $400,000 per year, including salaries and capital gains. That would likely increase tax revenues by more than $117 billion over 10 years, according to prior estimates by the Tax Policy Center. Biden writes Tuesday in The New York Times that Medicare is “the rock-solid guarantee that Americans have counted on to be there for them when they retire.”

By CHRIS MEGERIAN and JOSH BOAK Associated Press

