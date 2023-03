WeightWatchers is soaring after the company said it was getting into the prescription drug weight loss business with the acquisition of Sequence. The telehealth operator can prescribe medications under brand names including Ozempic, Wegovy and Trulicity. Shares of WW International Inc. jumped nearly 29% at the opening bell Tuesday.

